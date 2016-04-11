Sesame Street’s Newest Muppet Is A Purple Feminist From Afghanistan

A new Muppet is on the scene, and she happens to be a super-cool feminist living in Afghanistan.

Zari is Sesame Street‘s newest cast member, and the first Afghan Muppet to appear on the show, The New York Times reports. Her purple body is donned with equally colorful clothes, including a head scarf, while her character will focus on female empowerment as well as mental and physical health.

She’s appearing on the Afghan version of the show, called “Baghch-e-Simsim,” which translates to “Sesame Garden.” As the Times points out, the fact that her character even exists is AWESOME for everyone, but especially for Afghan women who otherwise are under government limits for what they can wear and do.

Here’s to hoping we’ll be able to stream it in the U.S., as there are quite a few Americans who could use, ahem, some Middle Eastern culture lessons.