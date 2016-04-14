How Women And Minority Leaders Can Avoid The Glass Cliff

We’ve all heard about the “glass ceiling”—that unseen, unbreakable barrier that tends to keep women and minorities from reaching top corporate jobs. It turns out there’s also a “glass cliff.” In 2013, Utah State University researchers Alison Cook and Christy Glass found that corporate boards are more likely to promote women and minorities to top leadership roles at times of crisis, then replace them with more “traditional” leaders when things improve.

If things don’t improve, poor firm performance justifies companies pushing out so-called “risky” hires. Cook and Glass call this process the “savior effect” since, in the majority of cases, companies replace women and minorities with white men. In fact, women succeeded other women or minority CEOs in only four of the 608 transitions over a 15-year period, according to the researchers.

This tells us that not only do women and minorities have a disproportionately harder time moving up the talent pipeline in the first place, they also get riskier leadership opportunities when they get there. So how do you avoid the glass cliff in an otherwise great promotion offer? By staying vigilant, even when you’ve reached the top. Here’s how.

Self-awareness can go a long way before and after you say yes. Ask yourself why you, and not someone else, are being picked for this promotion.

Every successful leader needs to know not just their own strengths and weaknesses, but also how others perceive them. Yes, you’re hardworking, intelligent, and charismatic, but organizations promote people for more reasons than just those. Furthermore, research shows that we are poor self-evaluators: The average correlation between our sense of self at work and objective assessments is pretty low. We’re likely to both overrate and underrate key skills.

Women and minorities have been found to underrate their performance as leaders at higher rates than others. Yet studies have also shown that the most effective and successful leaders have more accurate self-perceptions than others. To understand why you’re being selected for a top job, you need to reflect on your capabilities as objectively as possible.

Julia Pierson was the first woman to be appointed director of the Secret Service, in 2013, with explicit instructions to clean up the agency in the wake of a prostitution scandal. Pierson’s appointment came after her predecessor’s seven-year tenure, a job he kept even after revelations that two civilians had crept past multiple layers of security to crash a state dinner at the White House. Moreover, prior to Pierson’s arrival, the Secret Service was known to be understaffed and underfunded—its problems may have stemmed from poor leadership, but they also came from scarce resources.