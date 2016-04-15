Great Storytelling In VR Celebrated With Contest Winners

Virtual reality is very much in the hype phase right now, what with the recent launches of two of the most highly anticipated hardware systems, the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive . But as those systems arrive in consumers’ hands, most of the attention paid to VR content has gone to games. One startup wants to shine the spotlight on the independent storytelling created for the technology.

Today, Oakland, California-based Kaleidoscope announced the winners of its 2016 world tour, which brought together virtual reality filmmakers and artists in Paris, Melbourne, Tel Aviv, London, Amsterdam, Tokyo, and other cities.

Kaleidoscope World Tour 2016

Kaleidoscope plans on giving out more than $50,000 worth of prizes–products, services, and software donated by sponsors–to the winners of a number of categories.

Those winners are: