How Facebook’s Big Bet On Chatbots Might Remake The UX Of The Web

At F8, Facebook’s massive annual developer conference, the big news is bots—specifically bots on Messenger, Facebook’s messaging app.

Messenger now boasts 900 million users per month, which presents a tantalizing user base for companies eager to get their wares in front of customers. That’s where the bots come in. Facebook is turning Messenger into an open platform, and any company can now build a chatbot that users can talk with. If you’re an airline, you can build a chatbot to book tickets; if you’re OpenTable you can build a chatbot to take reservations.

“To me it’s about bringing back all the best parts of the interaction between people and businesses,” David Marcus, vice president of messaging products at Facebook, says in an interview. “What we’re trying to build with bots are rich conversational experiences. That’s what we believe will be the future of interactions and services.”

The chatbots are designed to guide you through a lightweight user flow that doesn’t leave you guessing about what to do next.

Chatbots seem like a new fad in software design: Microsoft just announced its own suite of bot-building tools; Kik, the messaging platform massively popular among teens, announced one as well. But there are deep reasons why chatbots make sense. The app model has stalled out: People don’t use a ton of apps, and they don’t download many either. The reason is simple: There’s an enormous amount of friction associated with learning about a new app, downloading it, signing up for it, and then remembering you even have it.

The promise of chatbots is that from within Facebook Messenger you can do anything you’d like. For example, you can book an airline ticket for the the first time or call an Uber, with a speed and ease that would be impossible if you were toggling between apps. Moreover, because you’re already in Messenger, there’s no need to sign up all over again if you’re trying out a new service. Messenger already knows who you are, and once you start a conversational thread, your transaction history is right there, threaded into one neat, tidy stream of conversation that you and the bot can access. “We have a two-sided network,” explains Marcus. “There are 15 million businesses using pages and 1.6 billion people using Facebook as their identity. These can now come together in threads that are contextual and canonical. For the lifetime of your interaction everything stays in one place, unlike email.” And, unlike email, your Facebook profile becomes the keystone of your online identity.

The other issue is discovery—exactly the problem that the app ecosystem failed to solve. To that end, Facebook is making sure that the bots are piggybacking onto the existing user flows of the mobile web. If they’re successful, bots will become something like the new Like button: There will be new plugins that companies can add to their websites, which will fire up their chatbots in Messenger. There will also be codes that businesses can slap onto stickers in their real life spaces—much like Kik does—which will allow patrons to fire up chatbots on the spot. Both Facebook Newsfeed and SMS messages will now have a prompt letting you continue a thread inside of messenger.