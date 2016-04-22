Why Sony And Other Big Tech Companies Are Tapping Into The Maker Movement’s Spirit

Sony is trying to tap into some of the mojo of Maker Faire and Indiegogo to bring more innovative, and specialized, gadgets to market. The company recently launched an Indiegogo-like site called Future Lab for the U.S. where it wants to show off products straight out its R&D department in Japan.

It may not be the most obvious road to innovation, especially for such a big, well-established company. But oftentimes, it takes a disruptive approach to get a large organization thinking in a different way. And Sony isn’t alone in using this approach.

The idea is to allow groups of engineers and product designers within these organizations to avoid the typically drawn-out, rigid, and challenging internal processes for bringing products to market. Instead, companies can bring to market new product concepts that might not pass through traditional product development methods, and have a real chance at market success, if on a smaller scale.

Future Lab’s first product, called Concept N is a Bluetooth-enabled wearable that features an audio headset that sits around your neck instead of into your ears. Small speakers in the device emit the audio. The device also houses a camera and other sensors and can be voice-controlled.

The designers will get direct, real-time feedback from potential customers on product concept. “The program will share concept prototypes with users while still at the development stage, and look to them for inspiration, leveraging their feedback to refine and evolve its projects,” Sony said in a statement.

Interest in this kind of open development and marketing process is growing rapidly. A number of major companies around the world, including GE, Hasbro, and Harman Kardon, have been slowly building a range of projects that leverage the crowdfunding models popularized by websites like Indiegogo and Kickstarter.

In fact, last year, Indiegogo specifically created an effort to drive enterprise-sized businesses to use its crowdfunding approach to product development.