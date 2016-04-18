This Solar Hub Provides Clean Water, Electricity, And Internet In One

While American cities try to figure out how to deal with lead pipes and an aging power grid, a remote village in Ghana has skipped traditional infrastructure completely. The Watly–a sleek, spaceship-like hub that provides clean drinking water, electricity, and Internet for the entire community–runs entirely on solar power.

“We are a new technological paradigm–something entirely new,” says Marco Attisani, founder of Watly, the Barcelona-based company that designed the hub.

The system can bring basic modern services to 3,000 people living off the grid. Eventually, smaller systems could be integrated directly into houses, so some parts of the world might never have the type of infrastructure that’s common in the developed world today.

Countries can “leap-frog directly to the ‘energynet’ without passing though the construction of huge centralized infrastructures,” says Attisani. The “energynet” is what the company calls a network of Watlys: a system that combines electricity and water with information technology.

As a water-purification device, the system works as well, or better, than a conventional water treatment plant, the company says. The device can desalinate ocean water, and make any other source of water–from a pond or river, polluted groundwater, or even sewage–safe to drink. Graphene-based technology clean soaps and solvents from the water. Solar energy heats the water in another tank, and then it flows to a distillation unit where it is heated to boiling and then evaporated and mechanically condensed.

The process eliminates bacteria, viruses, pesticides, heavy metals, medicine, and anything else that’s undesirable that might be in the water. In the last step, the water flows into another tank that regulates the mineral and pH levels. When someone steps up to the hub, they can refill a jug in 25 seconds.

By combining water purification with electricity production, the designers say the whole system can work more efficiently. Processing the water cools down the solar panels, so they can work at the hottest temperatures–they’d normally overheat and stop producing electricity when it’s hotter than 140 degrees Fahrenheit, even though that’s when the system is also getting the most sun. As the water cools the panels, it heats up, making purification more efficient.