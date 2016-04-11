Fall Into the Wooden and Whimsical World of this Penny Arcade-Style Music Video

WHO: Tel Aviv-based folk trio Jane Bordeaux

WHAT: “Ma’agalim”

WHY WE CARE: With its crisp animation and dreamy storyline, director Uri Lotan’s clip for Jane Bordeaux’s single could easily pass for a Pixar short film, which would actually make sense seeing as how Lotan has worked on projects for the likes of Pixar, Disney, and Sony Pictures Imageworks. “Ma’agalim” is a beautiful song on its own, but Lotan’s charming visuals definitely elevate the track to loftier heights.