Mike O’Brien Is Oprah Winfrey In SNL’s Satire Of By-The-Numbers Biopics

WHO: Former cast member and staff writer, Mike O’Brien, who has moved on from the show, but still drops by now and then to make amazing digital shorts.

WHY WE CARE: It’s the follow-up to one of O’Brien’s signature pieces, The Jay-Z Story. In both sketches, O’Brien matter-of-factly portrays the titular iconic entertainers, without changing his hair, complexion, or affect one iota. While the dialogue is flagrantly inauthentic (“You get a car, she gets a car, all you knuckleheads are getting cars.”), the story beats hit all the familiar notes like a checklist, much in the way of the material they’re parodying. Hopefully, the door remains open for O’Brien to come back and make more of these whenever he feels like it until the quality of biopics improves.