This New “Suicide Squad” Trailer Will Help You Forget “Batman v Superman”

WHO: The film stars Margot Robbie, Will Smith, Jared Leto, Viola Davis, and Cara Delevingne, and it comes from David Ayer, the writer/director behind recent action films Fury and End of Watch.

WHY WE CARE: All eyes are on Suicide Squad to course-correct the DC ship, following the epic miscalculation of the universe-launching BvS. Ever since casting was announced, there has been a lot of interest in this project–accompanied by a little nervous hand-wringing over Jared Leto’s Joker–and that has continued through the rollout of the first trailer. Now that we’re in a post-BvS world, however, seeing a new trailer that reveals plenty of new footage, including the most Joker yet, and emphasizes a pivot away from the unrelentingly dour tone of DC’s preceding film, is reassuring rather than promising. And whether the reported reshoots are adding more jokes into the mix, or more action as co-star Jai Courtney insists, a lot of care is going into making sure this movie connects.