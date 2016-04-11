Michael B. Jordan Feels Kobe Bryant’s Pain In Hilarious New Apple Ad

WHO: Apple, TBWA\Media Arts Lab

WHY WE CARE: Last month it was Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones) and Alison Brie (Community) rehearsing a scene in a trailer, now the brand keeps the fake peek inside Hollywood going with a hilariously realistic take on an NBA biopic. Kobe demonstrates impressive range in playing himself exactly how many would expect him to be, while Michael B. Jordan is his usually engaging self. The two play off each other perfectly, right down to the almost-stolen plum.