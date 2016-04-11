advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Michael B. Jordan Feels Kobe Bryant’s Pain In Hilarious New Apple Ad

Michael B. Jordan Feels Kobe Bryant’s Pain In Hilarious New Apple Ad
By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

WHAT: Kobe Bryant and Michael B. Jordan come to a misunderstanding about the NBA legend’s new biopic while demonstrating Siri on Apple TV.

WHO: Apple, TBWA\Media Arts Lab

WHY WE CARE: Last month it was Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones) and Alison Brie (Community) rehearsing a scene in a trailer, now the brand keeps the fake peek inside Hollywood going with a hilariously realistic take on an NBA biopic. Kobe demonstrates impressive range in playing himself exactly how many would expect him to be, while Michael B. Jordan is his usually engaging self. The two play off each other perfectly, right down to the almost-stolen plum.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life