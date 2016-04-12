Space Exploration And STEM Take Center Stage At Yuri’s Night

Yuri’s Night International–April 12, the date Cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first human in space–has become a worldwide celebration of human space flight, cooperation, and space science education. Co-founded in 2000 by astrobiologist Loretta Hidalgo Whitesides and Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides, it’s grown some 600 science-themed events in 100 countries taking place on or around that date.

Bobak Ferdowsi with co-host Rileah Vanderbilt

But the flagship Yuri’s Night bash, a science lecture/cosplay dance party held last Saturday under the Endeavour space shuttle at the California Science Center in Los Angeles, delivered a slew of close encounters with space VIPs. Buzz Aldrin, European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s Bobak “Mohawk Guy” Ferdowsi, and Star Trek: Voyager’s Robert Picardo mingled with both space enthusiasts and senior executives from Virgin Galactic, Autodesk, Northrop Grumman (now building the James Webb Space Telescope), and asteroid mining firm Planetary Resources.

“Yuri’s Night is a world celebration for everyone who’s interested in a human presence in space–without concern for politics, the Cold War, countries that do and don’t have space programs,” said Picardo, who also serves as a board member of The Planetary Society, a space exploration advocacy nonprofit helmed by Bill Nye.

This shared interest (and a well stocked bar) lures a cocktail of science, arts, and business communities with an eye towards cross-pollinating ideas.

Samantha Cristoforetti

“There is a big community behind the space mission, and there’s a lot that any one can contribute, a lot of [opportunities for] professional skills and talents,” said Cristoforetti.

Cristoforetti, who flew in from her native Italy for the event, spent nearly 200 days on the International Space Station during 2014-15 breaking the record for longest single space flight by a woman. To coffee aficionados, she will forever be heralded as the first person to brew an espresso in space.