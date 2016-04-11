Messenger Chatbots Likely To Top The Agenda At Facebook’s F8 This Week

When more than 2,000 people descend on San Francisco this week for Facebook’s annual two-day F8 developers conference , their discussions and decisions will have a huge impact on how you and 1.59 billion other people around the world use the social network. Topping the bill, by all accounts, is the company’s foray into chatbots that allow users to order products directly through Messenger.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be the main keynote speaker on Tuesday, talking at length about the current and near future of Facebook’s products. Day two will feature a keynote by CTO Mike Schroepfer on the company’s innovation path.

In addition to Messenger, hot topics at F8 are likely to include Live Video, virtual reality–since the company owns Oculus VR, which last month launched its highly anticipated Rift headset–and 360-degree video, instant articles, monetizing apps, new areas of improvement in Facebook’s attempts at bringing connectivity to the developing world, and much more.

Over the course of the two-day event, developers will have their pick of dozens of special sessions on topics ranging from virtual reality capture technology, Facebook Pages, building tools for those with 2G devices and connectivity, News Feed, advertising on Facebook and Instagram, and much more.

Facebook will unveil a new chatbot system for Messenger at F8, tools that could be the next generation of 1-800 numbers, reports TechCrunch. The idea is that chatbots, along with live chat between customers and customer service, could be integrated directly into Messenger, which is used by more than 900 million people every month.

The step would follow on the company’s Messenger news that dominated last year’s F8, when it announced the Messenger platform, allowing developers to integrate the communication tool’s features directly into their iOS and Android apps.

The idea now is that “Chatbot providers will help businesses build automated response systems for fielding messages from potential customers,” notes TechCrunch. “Instead of having to develop the complex technologies themselves, or fumble around the Internet trying to find someone who can help, they’ll be able to easily find” Facebook-approved developers.