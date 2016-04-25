Five Ways To Keep Small Teams Efficient

In many ways, small teams are better than large ones. Because there are fewer people involved, team members are more likely to build relationships. Better still, it’s harder to slack off, and the bureaucratic slowdown that affects big teams doesn’t take hold.

Of course, this may reduce the margin for inefficiency, but it doesn’t always mean small teams work well. In fact, it’s not uncommon to find an employee bending over backward on a small team to do the work of three people.

As the founder of a small startup, here’s how I do my best to make our teams as efficient as they can be.

The smaller your team is, the more important each member’s role is, and the more room there is to collaborate instead of just manage. I realized early on in my own experience that it helps to speak individually to each team member, offering specific and clear definitions of my goals for the company. You can’t just state your objectives to the whole group once and hope everyone got the memo. It’s these individual connections that help keep everybody on the same page as we move ahead.

Why? Because when I had to revise some of my goals, not only could I explain what the new objectives were on a person-by-person basis, I also used the opportunity to illustrate why things were changing. Leaders of much bigger teams simply don’t have that luxury. Seeing the looks of recognition on my team members’ faces and and actually hearing them agree–and ask questions–reassured me that everyone knew what they were doing.

Unlike a larger company, where employees’ titles reflect the tasks they do, smaller teams require people to take on several roles at once. Your content team may be just one or two people handling marketing materials, a blog, social media, and email campaigns. That’s a really wide range of things to be responsible for–and I let these people know how truly incredible they are in basically leading a whole department.

For them to do that well, though, they need autonomy. And as I watch my team members progress in these wide-ranging roles, I try to continuously discuss what new, higher-level tasks they want to take on. This motivates them to further raise the bar on what they’re doing, because they’re already free to test out new things. And I let them have this freedom rather than micromanaging.