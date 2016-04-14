Should You Take A Gap Year After Graduating Instead Of Getting A Job?

For the average American student, at least 16 years of your life are spent in school, and the journey after college graduation starts–hopefully, at least–with getting a full-time job. That’s the game plan, right? But for some, the idea of immediately going to work is daunting.

“As a senior in college you are bombarded with the question, ‘What’s your plan after you graduate?’” says Heather Hoglund of Boston, an associate producer who took a year off to backpack through Europe. “If the answer is anything other than ‘get a job,’ you’re bound to get some pretty weird looks. There’s this idea that, now that you have a college degree, you’ve got to go do something with it as soon as possible.”

“There’s this idea that, now that you have a college degree, you’ve got to go do something with it as soon as possible.”

But believe it or not, taking time off before entering the workforce can have its perks. While how your downtime is perceived by employers hinges on a number of factors—some within your control, some not—the so-called “gap year” doesn’t have to be a negative point on your resume.

Intrigued? We spoke to millennials and career experts alike to determine if you really need to get a job right after you graduate. What they said might surprise you.

Millennials have an easy time of seeing both the pros and cons of taking time off. While economic factors like student loans have an impact on whether one sees taking a gap year as a luxury or a necessity, a survey conducted by UK career site Milkround found that 88% of graduates reported that their gap year had significantly added to their employability.

The gap year trend has only recently taken off in the U.S., according to FastWeb, an online scholarship matching and college search service—but the results are rewarding, to say the least.

Research from the American Gap Association, a nonprofit organization researching the benefits of gap years, shows the majority of gap-year participants found taking time off helped them acquire skills to be successful in their career, impacted their career decision, and ultimately, helped them find a job.