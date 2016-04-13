Why Your Idea Of Success Might Be Making You Miserable

People desire excellence. We want to be healthier, well-liked, and successful. So we soak up articles instructing us how to get promoted , be more productive , and become better liked . We read books like Charles Duhigg ‘s recent Smarter Faster Better in order to learn what science can tell us about becoming more productive and, generally speaking, successful.

But science also tells us that these common measures of success–productivity, efficiency, and professional achievement–don’t reliably make us happy, at least not in the long run. However, there may be ways to turn some of the habit-based practices we’re so keen to brush up on into methods for improving our happiness.

Author Emma Seppälä examines this conundrum in her book The Happiness Track, showing how our search for success doesn’t just fail to address but often thwarts our happiness. Focusing on future success, she writes, is a surefire way to be discontent in the present, according to studies showing that compassion, rather than self-interest, more often leads to joy. There’s intriguing brain research, for instance, finding that the brain’s pleasure centers are activated when we’re kind to others, rather than when we focus on personal goals.

Similarly, spending money on others rather than ourselves has also been found to make us happier. This “giving is better than receiving” effect is even found in infants. As the psychologist Dacher Keltner argues in Born to Be Good, our prewired desire to be compassionate–doing things that show care for others–leads us to experience meaning. And while there’s robust support for the role of moral behavior in generating happiness and meaning, there’s virtually no evidence that material gains or improved efficiency or productivity do the same.

So what’s a success-driven overachiever to do? This is hardly a novel dilemma. Everything inside us (and much without) says to do more. To be more efficient. To be more effective. To gain more status. People we respect at work and in life have achieved so much, and we’d like to do the same. And it’s true that we gain some of our sense of self from our work successes. Yet now research is telling us there may be a downside to many of the efforts that lead to them.

Fortunately, we can be successful and have happiness and meaning if we adjust our notion of excellence–of what it is to succeed. The term has fallen out of use, but what was once called “moral excellence”–meaning simply, being the best person one can possibly be–might be a helpful guide. As Seppälä and fellow scientists are now learning, efforts toward personal improvement can have wonderful side effects, including joy and happiness, as long as they’re geared toward the right things.

That’s something Benjamin Franklin understood–and tried to tackle scientifically. In 1726, at age 20, he created a system to develop his moral character, which involved highlighting 13 virtues and using a simple chart (like the one above, to help him avoid alcohol) to meticulously track his adherence to them. Franklin put down a dot each time he violated a virtue. He began to notice that he needed his pen less and less often with each passing week. “Though I never arrived at the perfection I had been so ambitious of obtaining, but fell far short of it,” Franklin wrote in his autobiography, “yet I was, by the endeavor, a better and a happier man than I otherwise should have been if I had not attempted it.”