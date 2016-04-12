The Biggest Problem In The World Is Our Ability To Convince Ourselves There Are No Problems

You probably think: the great problems before us today are climate change, social fragmentation, economic stagnation, lost generations of young people, decline. What we can debate is their order, but reasonable people don’t disagree on the list.

But the greatest problems are of a different order, magnitude, and kind. They’re not problems outside us, but inside us.

They’re the problems inside the problems. They blind us to the material problems above, tempting us seductively to ignore, minimize, or deny them — and hence, when you think about it, we now live in a world where material problems are flourishing. They’re getting worse, not better. But only because we’re letting them.

Let me give you a few examples of metaproblems.

The most visible is denial. Miami’s beginning to drown. But millions of people — and plenty of leaders — still don’t believe climate change is happening, much less threatening. It’s not rational . But it’s true. What comes after denial?

The dominant economic narrative is one of recovery. But the middle class is now (for the first time in history) a minority, while the majority of public school kids are in poverty. So while maybe it’s true that there’s a “recovery,” it’s truer to say that if there is, the word is a meaningless one. When it comes to the economy, the metaproblem isn’t just denial: it’s bigger, taking a reality and not just denying it, but renaming it and pretending the problem away wholesale. That’s an example of projection — pretending that because life is great for us, it must be great for them. In other words, projecting our experiences onto others — so that we can deny reality.

But what happens for those who can’t project? If you’re one of the imploding middle, and especially one of the young, you’re probably cynical, bemused, ironically detached. But these are defense mechanisms, too. They hide and mask our anger, resentment, and bitterness — allowing us not to have to feel them. They’re small examples of reaction, uncomfortable emotions converted into more palatable, perhaps even pleasurable, opposites. Think of the snarky masses on Twitter. Now we can laugh at our failing institutions — instead of facing the brutal reality that we still, somehow, have to live among their ruins.