This Brilliant Chair Solves The Inescapable Problem Of Being Too Hot Or Too Cold At Work

If you’re at work right now, you’re probably too cold. Or too hot. If you have a working thermostat nearby, there’s a good chance that it’s the thing you disagree about most with the person sitting next to you.

It seems like an intractable problem, because people inherently prefer different temperatures. A 2015 study found that women get cold much more quickly than men. (It also pointed out that most offices still use a decades-old formula for setting temperature that’s based on the average man, which is why men are a little more likely to be comfortable.)

A new solution takes a different approach: By heating and cooling an office chair, it’s possible for everyone to adjust their own temperature without affecting anyone else. “It’s all about heating your body, not the room,” says Peter Rumsey, CEO of Hyperchair.

The Hyperchair, developed by researchers at the Center for Built Environment at UC Berkeley, uses heating tape woven into the fabric of the chair to warm someone up the way a heated car seat does. If someone’s too hot, strategically placed fans wick body heat away. You can adjust the temperature by pushing a button on the side or through a smartphone app.

By giving everyone individual climate control, it’s possible to turn down the building’s heat or air conditioning and save energy. “When we’re talking to big corporate users, they can relax the temperature set point a little bit, and even a small amount of relaxing the temperature gives you big energy savings,” Rumsey says. “If you relax it a couple of degrees, what you’re going to find is a 5% to 10% energy savings on the heating and cooling system.”

The chairs are equipped with Wi-Fi and temperature sensors, and will be able to communicate with the building. “There might be a surge in electric prices on a hot afternoon, and so it sends the signal, ‘Hey, let’s use the chairs more today because we’re going to turn down the air-conditioning unit,'” he says.

In some climates, or in seasons such as spring and fall, offices could potentially turn off the thermostat completely. And because energy consumption in buildings accounts for around 30% of global carbon emissions, that shift could help lower the world’s carbon footprint.