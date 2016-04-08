Prepare to Have Your iPhone Hijacked By This Music Video

WHO: Lyrical School

WHAT: “RUN and RUN”

WHY WE CARE: Remember when the internet lost its damn mind of Katy Perry’s emoji-saturated lyric video for “Roar”? Well, that seems like a tepid meow compared to J-Pop group Lyrical School’s clip for their single “RUN and RUN.” The portrait-oriented video seamlessly switches to and from FaceTime, Twitter, iMessage and a bevy of other apps, giving the illusion that your phone has been hijacked by a bubbly squad of 20-somethings with rapid-fire fingers.