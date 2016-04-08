Apple Suspects The Latest Encryption Case Has Nothing To Do With Law Enforcement

On Friday, the Justice Department renewed its efforts in a Brooklyn court to force Apple to help break into a drug trafficker’s iPhone, a move that Apple believes is just another attempt to establish a legal precedent that would make such demands on tech companies easier in the future.

The DOJ said in its filing that it “continues to require Apple’s assistance in accessing the data” from the iPhone of Jun Feng, a convicted methamphetamine trafficker.

An Apple attorney said Friday the company is disappointed that the government is doubling down on its request, even after the judge in the case, U.S. Magistrate Judge James Orenstein, decided that its reliance on the antiquated All Writs Act to compel Apple in the matter was an overreach. Apple attorneys regard the government’s filing with the court Friday as an “appeal.”

Apple has said that it indeed has the capability to extract the encrypted data from the Feng phone, but filed a motion with the court in October refusing to do so.

Apple has said that the creation of even one “back door” to encrypted data on an iPhone would weaken the security of millions of iPhones if it ever fell into the wrong hands. But Apple’s main concern may be that compliance with one court order demanding the creation of a custom OS (back door) would naturally lead to many more, in all kinds of cases.

The Feng case is an unwanted reprise of a very similar case where the FBI won an order from a California federal court demanding that Apple help it break into the iPhone of San Bernardino shooter Syed Farook’s iPhone. In that case the FBI wanted Apple to build a custom OS that would disable security features on the phone so that a brute-force attack could be used to guess the encryption passcode. The government said it hoped to find data that might link Farook with terror groups in the Middle East.

Apple refused to help. The FBI later abandoned the court order just 22 hours before the court was to review the case after six weeks of intense and very public legal wrangling between the two parties. The government said a “third party” had come forward with a way to access Farook’s iPhone without Apple’s assistance.