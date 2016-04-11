Why Nigerian Youth Join Boko Haram, And How That Can Change

Sometimes the story goes like this: A young person is struggling to make it as an entrepreneur, running a new small business. A “benefactor” approaches, offering a loan. When they later return, demanding repayment, anyone who doesn’t have the money is forced to join Boko Haram, the group responsible for killing 20,000 Nigerians over the last nine years.

Members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) leave to pursue members of Boko Haram after an attack on Molai village in Borno State, Nigeria. Ballama Mustafa for Mercy Corps

The entrepreneurs’ story isn’t the kind of thing that usually makes it into the international news. We’re more likely to hear about Boko Haram members who are kidnapped and then turned into killers. Others, on the opposite end of the spectrum, are religious zealots. But most insurgents lie somewhere in between, joining for reasons that might have to do with frustration with government corruption, peer pressure, or, like the entrepreneurs, a mix of coercion and an attempt to make a living.

“You can’t observe frustration or ambition as easily.”

Those are all factors that can begin to be reversed if they’re better understood, says a new report from the nonprofit Mercy Corps. After interviewing dozens of former Boko Haram fighters–and other young people who resisted joining–the organization put together a set of suggestions for how the Nigerian government can work to prevent terrorism from growing, and how to deal with the former insurgents who are starting to return back to society.

Often, the reasons that people assume motivate terrorists, from religion to unemployment, aren’t necessarily accurate, the report found.

“It’s difficult for people to make sense of why their neighbors, friends, and fellow community members would participate in violence, and so they point to potential factors that are evident, like poverty,” says Lisa Inks, peacebuilding advisor for Mercy Corps and the author of the report. “You can’t observe frustration or ambition as easily. These intangible factors can be very powerful motivators for violence, but they can go overlooked if we don’t ask the right questions or even the right people. We started talking to youth themselves who were involved in the violence, rather asking other people why they thought those youth were involved in violence.”

Nigeria’s problems with government corruption, and officials who are disconnected from the needs of youth, often motivate people to join Boko Haram when the group promises to fix what’s wrong. The good news: The same messaging that recruiters try to use can also be used against them. Boko Haram is equally, if not more, corrupt.