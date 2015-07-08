Metris Moment: Social Imprints

Eighteen years ago, after completing an arduous, yearlong residential drug rehabilitation program, Kevin McCracken found a job as an assistant at a custom screen-printing shop. Six years later, he was running the business; and in 2008, McCracken and his colleague Jeff Sheinbein created Social Imprints, which has become the go-to merchandising company for Silicon Valley’s buzziest companies.

Based in San Francisco, Social Imprints employs about 30 people, 85% of whom are in recovery from addiction or have criminal records. As the winner of the 2015 Mercedes-Benz Fast Company Drive Your Business Forward Contest, Social Imprints received the all-new Mercedes-Benz Metris Van and $10,000 toward customization. Here, McCracken explains exactly what this win means for Social Imprints and its mission to empower those who have earned a second chance.

You provide your clients with custom-made web stores, complete with branded T-shirts, hoodies, baseball caps, tote bags, and even onesies, but your social mission is what makes you unique. How has hiring from “at-risk” populations affected your business?

We hire individuals who not only need the support but who also have an incredibly high desire to succeed. What we give them is the opportunity to do just that, and we are constantly training them to be better at their jobs. These people aren’t just looking for a light retail job—our employees are extremely motivated to become industry leaders.

How has winning the Mercedes-Benz Metris Van made Social Imprints more effective and efficient?

Before we got the Metris, we were relying on one of our own cars for deliveries—and we spent a lot of money on UPS. When we did events, we used to ship equipment to the locations. That was a big hassle. Now, we’re not only able to deliver products, but we house the printing equipment in the Mercedes-Benz Metris Van and print right on-site. The Metris Van has made the lives of our employees so much easier.

What makes the Mercedes-Benz Metris Van a perfect fit for Social Imprints, as opposed to similar vehicles?