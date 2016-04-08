Me Want More Cookie Monster: Adorable Outtakes From The Apple Commercial

Cookie Monster and Siri have proved a highly marketable (and adorable) combination after Apple’s recent iPhone 6S ad featuring the dessert-loving Sesame Street character reached the top of Campaign’s viral chart , according to Business Insider .

Now Apple and Cookie have returned in a new video featuring “outtakes” from the original ad, where we get to see how Cookie Monster really interacts with Siri–it’s how all of us probably felt when we first used Apple’s personal assistant technology.

Like this conversation:

Cookie Monster: “Siri, you in there?”

Siri: “Hey, Cookie Monster.”

Cookie: “You know me! She know me!”

Watch the whole video below.