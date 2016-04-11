Whole Foods Is Launching A Budget Store That Will Aim To Be Sustainable And Zero Waste

In May, Whole Foods will launch its new experiment to try to reel in millennials: The chain’s first budget grocery will open in the hipster enclave of Silver Lake in Los Angeles. When it does, it will not only be cheap, but green.

“We study all kinds of retailers all around the world, and we understand how people shop and how that’s evolving, and how people get food these days.”

Any leftover food will go to food banks, and scraps will be composted. All of the lights are LEDs. Refrigeration cases that run on CO2 will (ironically) have a much lower carbon footprint than typical refrigerators, and 25% of the waste heat from those units will be recaptured and reused. The fixtures in the store will save as much water as possible.

“I’ll think we’ll be able to get more and more sustainable in our build as we get more of these open,” says Jeff Turnas, president of the new chain, called 365 by Whole Foods Market. “The good thing about the 365 stores is that they are meant to be a little bit more consistent in the layouts and the design and build, so it allows us to make decisions that are going to be the same for every store going forward.”

In Silver Lake, the attention to sustainability–including a spread of organic food–may be one of the most notable differences from the nearby Trader Joe’s, a place where it’s possible to buy a single shrink-wrapped cucumber or potato.

There will be other differences from standard groceries, from digital shelf labels to a layout that’s carefully designed for the way the company thinks people in 2016 want to shop–whether that’s quickly picking up one or two things, or lingering in an in-store coffee shop.

“We study all kinds of retailers all around the world, and we understand how people shop and how that’s evolving, and how people get food these days,” says Turnas. “We tried to put together what we think is representative of a modern way of understanding how people use their time.”

It’s also designed with every possible efficiency to keep the prices low, inspired in part by the years Turnas spent studying supermarkets in the U.K. “In the end, we also want to be an affordable experience–we want to attract people who may not be shopping with Whole Foods or with us right now,” he says. “Everything we’ve done has been about how can we pull different costs out of operating a grocery store so that we can pass those savings on to people who shop with us.”