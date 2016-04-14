7 Essential Lessons From The Harvard Innovation Lab

Jodi Goldstein knows a thing or two about innovation. With more than 20 years’ experience as a high-tech entrepreneur and investor with a focus on consumer technology and a stint as a venture capitalist, she’s held leadership posts at several startups, including PlanetAll, a social networking site that sold to Amazon in 1998 for more than $100 million.

Now, she heads up the Harvard Innovation Lab (I-lab), a collaboration and education space launched in 2011 to help develop students’ interest in entrepreneurship and innovation. A Harvard MBA herself, it’s her job to get students to develop bold creative ideas and bring them to fruition. She uses a cross-disciplinary approach–her bosses are the deans of all 12 schools within the university, so no pressure there–to foster new ways of thinking.

“The diversity of ideas is pretty profound,” she says. Current I-lab entrepreneurs are working on projects that range from creating snack foods from insects to improving the lives of those in the military. The lab has been the incubator for more than 600 startups since its launch.

Over the years, Goldstein has learned some important lessons about how to create an environment where innovation thrives. Here are seven essentials.

Innovators are intellectually curious and thrive on absorbing new information that may help their ideas. The I-lab holds regular programming and has a mentoring program to help innovators learn as much as they want to learn. Even if you don’t have the benefit of the I-lab, continually seeking out the information you need and people who can teach you essential skills and information is an important part of being innovative, she says.

“Pick a vertical. Pick a focus area. Keep it simple.”

Big ideas are great, but most of us have limited resources. Trying to be the next Amazon or Google right out of the gate is going to lead to burnout and frustration. Instead, try a more focused approach and grow from there, she says. If you want to lay the groundwork for a big idea, focus on developing one segment of it until it has strong roots. “Pick a vertical. Pick a focus area. Keep it simple,” she says.

Whether it’s in the marketplace or between peers, competition can create a sense of urgency and motivation that can spur innovation. Goldstein tells her students that finding a competitor already in the marketplace is a sign that someone else has looked into the idea and found a market for it. To succeed, they just have to do it better.