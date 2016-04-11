How To Get Your Employer To Finally Recognize Your Potential

It’s the job of every manager to size up their team members and evaluate their potential. That means understanding not just their current talents, but also their likelihood of developing them for higher-impact roles. It’s no small challenge, and it’s one that even good managers sometimes fall short of. So it’s helpful if you can show off your high potential in a way that’s conspicuous without being obnoxious.

Whether they’ve laid it out in an official framework or otherwise, many companies use roughly the same criteria to determine which of their employees have the highest potential to move up their ranks. The three most common aren’t all that surprising: likability, ability, and work ethic. Here’s how to make sure you’re authentically showing off all three.

Can you build and maintain positive relations with others, and generally show good organizational citizenship? Great! That will help you when it comes to likability, which is often a function of high emotional intelligence, not to mention the ability to hold in check the darker sides of your personality (arrogance, greed, selfishness, and passive aggressiveness).

And since your potential is mostly evaluated by your direct manager, who plays the single most important role in deciding your success in the company, it goes without saying that it’s important the two of you get along. Unsurprisingly, many individuals are promoted mostly because of their ability to manage upward.

Not to put too fine a point on it, but your political skills can be as important in the workplace as genuine likability and emotional intelligence. So even if it takes a conscious effort, make yourself easy to work with and you’ll be more likely to get recognized.

Ability concerns both the hard and soft skills connected with your actual job performance. Hard skills are a function of experience and expertise–how well you can ignore the irrelevant stuff and get down to solving a tactical problem, for instance. By comparison, that piece of someone’s ability is easy to judge based on their past performance.

How driven, proactive, and persistent are you most of the time?

Soft skills, on the other hand, concern IQ, good judgment, and curiosity, which enable you to go beyond what you already know and acquire more job-relevant skills. Typically, employers assess your ability by comparing your maximum performance–the best you can do, based on what you’ve already done–with your peers, notably employees with similar experience or who work at the same level. If you can appear more capable than your colleagues on both hard and soft skills, you’ll stand a better chance at your employer seeing your potential.