The Three Questions You Need To Ask Before Your Job Interview Wraps Up

You don’t need anyone to explain to you the fundamentals of job interviewing–maximize your network, scrub social media of even marginally NSFW words or images (after all, it’s the W you’re after), and don’t answer “excessive modesty” when interviewers ask, “What’s your biggest weakness?”

You’ve probably also worked up a beautifully embroidered–yet excessively modest–yarn for the inevitable, “Tell me about your roughest professional challenge and how you overcame it.”

Job listings are often written in a hurry, or by HR people without firsthand knowledge of what the job actually means to the team looking to fill it.

If you really want to get competitive, you need to go a level or two deeper. Just as your résumé doesn’t say everything important about you, job postings and descriptions don’t say everything important about a job. Crammed with dry lists of “responsibilities,” job listings are often written in a hurry, or by HR people without firsthand knowledge of what the job actually means to the team looking to fill it. If you can figure out the truly important stuff between the lines, you’ll be better able to prove your value to the organization while learning vital lessons about the its culture.

And the time to suss that out is vanishingly short. It comes after the interviewer is done with their questions for you and asks if there’s anything you’d like to know before shaking hands and parting ways. Don’t let this opportunity go to waste. You’ll want to have a few key questions on standby.

Take time before an interview to write down how you can contribute to your future team beyond just checking off all the qualifications listed in the job posting. Even if you’re off the mark, you’ll get the upper hand by framing the discussion about your potential impact on those larger objectives and distinguishing yourself as someone who thinks ahead.

Next, be aware that hiring managers and good HR pros judge you not only on the quality of your answers but also on the quality of your questions. They’ve got your résumé, and they’ll be checking references. What they don’t know is the story behind your story and what’s going on inside your head.

So when the interview, apparently winding down, comes to what sounds like a tacked-on formality–“Now, do you have any questions for me?”–the moment has arrived to separate yourself from the swarm that usually says, “Umm . . . no, I think that about covers it.” The best way to let the hiring manager into your head–while unearthing crucial truths about the organizational culture you’re seeking to join–is to ask questions that can lead to deeper conversation. Good questions are like little stones you throw against a window to find out who’s inside. Here are three.