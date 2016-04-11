How To Survive Working On An Underperforming Team

In general, people are poorly educated to deal with workplaces. That’s because education is a largely solo affair. Students are asked to work alone. Grades are given to individuals. Indeed, the idea of individual achievement is so ingrained that when kids are assigned a group project in school, they worry how their own grades will be calculated if their team members fall down on the job.

They’re probably right to. In the workplace, teams that fail usually bring everyone down with them. But there are a few ways to survive that fallout, or at least minimize its impact on your own career.

Business is a team sport. No matter how hard anyone in the organization works–no matter how well that individual executes his or her work–if a project fails, it fails. If a company goes out of business, even the excellent workers within it are out of a job.

Still, the individual mentality we internalize from two decades of education survives into the workplace. People are still focused on ways to ensure that their individual contributions are recognized within their teams. We all want our reputations to reflect the work that we’ve done, not just the overall success of the group effort.

That means that everyone who’s a member of a team needs to be aware of the group dynamic and the quality of the work their teammates are doing from the start. There are three things you can start to do to maximize the effectiveness of your team, and hopefully avoid suffering any consequences from bad group performance.

People are motivated to work harder when they feel their work is connected to something bigger than themselves—when they see their work as a calling. This connection to others and to a bigger social mission makes people happier, and happy people work harder than unhappy ones.

Pretty intuitive, right? Less obvious is how to actually instill this sense of shared mission, especially when your team is tasked with something important to the business but pretty tedious to do. Ideally, of course, it falls to upper management to impart that sense of vision and spell out the organization’s values. Even so, groups can create their own team mentality simply through team members’ efforts.