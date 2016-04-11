Two Reasons Not To Turn Your Side Hustle Into A Full-Time Gig

My brother, Mike, is a jazz musician in New York City. Over the years, he’s invested countless hours developing his skills and reputation in the music scene. He’s lugged his saxophone all over New York and all over the world, gradually moving up in his industry and making a name for himself.

If you ask him why he chose to be a musician, his answer is simple: Music chose him. That was the only thing he ever wanted to do, and he made the sacrifices required to do it, especially in the early days when he could barely pay his bills. With success, he’s found that he can live a much better life than he might have imagined a decade ago. Perhaps he’ll even hit it big someday.

Still, if he were looking for fame and a big payday, he’d have chosen a different path. Mike once told me that he sees being an artist today as akin to being in the clergy. You do it for passion, not for money, and in that sense, you’ve already struck it rich.

The time and focus required to launch and lead a company takes a toll on you and everyone in your life.

I see entrepreneurship much the way my brother sees music. Contrary to popular perceptions, you don’t become an entrepreneur because you want to be rich or famous. You become an entrepreneur because it chooses you. That may sound overly romantic to some, but no matter when you take the plunge, you know in your gut that you just have to go for it.

Perhaps you’re the person who’s been launching businesses since you set up your first lemonade stand. Maybe you knew from the outset that you were never going to work for anyone else. Or maybe you reached that decision after years working for other people. However you got there, you had to accept first that success is terrific if it comes but that it can’t be the only thing driving your decision.

Entrepreneurship is simply too hard a road if you try heading down it for the wrong reasons, or without thinking long and hard about what lies ahead. Sometimes a great side gig should stay a side gig. If you’re considering taking that project full time and setting up shop on your own, here are two perfectly rational reasons why you might opt not to.

In September 2014, an entrepreneur named Ali Mese published a post on Medium titled “How quitting my corporate job for my startup dream f*cked my life up.” Mese, a former Bain & Company consultant, chronicled the unexpected personal, familial, and social stresses that resulted from his decision to leave the safe and prestigious world of management consulting to start his own company.