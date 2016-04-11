What I Learned From A Week Of Limiting My Tech Use

True story: I love productivity and life-improvement hacks. I love them so much that I’ve tried them all, from the Pomodoro Technique to the Eisenhower Method .

So, when The Muse recently published an article about fitness coach Craig Ballantyne’s 10-3-2-1-0 rule, I knew I had to give it a shot. And for science’s sake, I recorded my results for you.

No, really. I lived by the rule for seven days, stuck to it religiously, and ended up with some good conclusions that I think might inspire you to check it out.

Before I dive into my experiment and what ended up happening, I should probably start by explaining what these numbers are all about.

10 hours before bed: no more caffeine

3 hours before bed: no more food or alcohol

2 hours before bed: no more work

1 hour before bed: no more screen time

0: the number of times you hit the snooze button in the morning

Basically, the idea here is to give yourself a daily routine that makes you more productive by allowing you to fall sleep quickly, stay asleep, and wake up feeling ready to tackle your day. If this is done “correctly,” you shouldn’t feel the need to slam your hand on the snooze button or toss and turn throughout the night. Sounds amazing, right?

I’ll admit, I went into this one with a little anxiety—you know, over the whole “not being able to do things when I wanted to” part of it. I’m always a little skeptical of productivity hacks that require you to put limitations on how you live your life. What if I got hungry right before bed? What if a big work emergency came up but I didn’t have my phone out? What if news broke and I couldn’t watch it live because no screens? How would I survive?

I predicted I wouldn’t. Well, I mean, obviously I’d survive—but I wouldn’t survive in one piece. Naturally, I assumed I’d end the week feeling exhausted from keeping up with the timing of everything and that it’d be unsustainable. Plus, would I really learn anything all that insightful about my work habits? I wasn’t convinced.