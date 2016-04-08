Hamburger Helper’s Mixtape, Calling Random Swedes: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

Behold! This is marketing in 2016, people. Sure there are plenty more, but these are five prime examples. We’ve got a major celebrity, a branded mixtape, a mobile app that orders pizza on its own, a good ol’ fashioned TV ad, and a random Swedish phone number. A cornucopia for the senses. It’s all here. Onward!

Apple Music “Taylor vs. Treadmill” What: A branded look inside Taylor Swift’s fitness routine Who: Apple Music Why We Care: This came in late last week and just missed press time for that Top 5, so I’m putting it here. Why? C’mon. One of the world’s biggest artists with one of the world’s biggest brands, combined with slapstick and Drake, that’s why. Also, since it dropped, iTunes sales of Drake’s “Jumpman,” soared by 431%. That’s a pretty productive cardio session. Hamburger Helper “Watch The Stove” What: A five-track April Fools’ prank that turned out to be fire Who: Hamburger Helper

Why We Care: In the scorched earth hellscape that is brand involvement in April Fools’ Day, this is a breath of fresh air. But forget being measured alongside all the fake products and announcements littering the Internet on that first day of the month, these songs are good enough to hold up any day of the year. It’s unexpected, it’s weird, it’s directly related to the product, and you can dance to it. What’s not to like? Snyder’s of Hanover “For Your Own Good” What: A hilariously straight-up TV ad starring one badass mother. Who: Snyder’s of Hanover, Barton F. Graf Why We Care: This ad for pretzels isn’t trying to be anything other than an ad for pretzels. It’s not “content,” an app, or dripping in celebrity endorsement. It’s just a commercial. But it’s also 15 seconds that will get you giggling on the couch, and probably craving pretzels. Simple and awesome. And the rest of the campaign isn’t afraid to get weird, as evidenced by the ludicrously long list of Snyder’s of Hanover flavors. Pretzels, baby. Domino’s “Zero-Click Ordering” What: A new app that enables zero-click ordering Who: Domino’s, Crispin Porter+Bogusky

Why We Care: By making ordering a pizza as easy as opening an app, Domino’s takes yet another obligation off your plate in the quest for quicker, easier ways to shove food in your mouth. With the brand having long been experimenting with technology (see: emoji ordering and drone delivery) this is like the next step in Moore’s Law of fast food. Swedish Tourist Association “The Swedish Number” What: A phone number that allows anyone, anywhere in the world, to dial in and be connected to a random Swede. Who: Swedish Tourist Association, INGO Stockholm Why We Care: This is just crazy. The campaign encourages Swedes to register on an app, and when foreigners call the number, their call is sent to those registered. We tried it, it’s real. It may be the funniest, most honest tourism campaign ever created.