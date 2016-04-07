Steve McQueen Made A Sexed-Up Ad For Burberry

WHAT: An extended, three-minute spot for Mr. Burberry cologne, shot in 70mm, that stars two attractive young people who are having, er, a pretty fun weekend in a hotel–shot by 12 Years a Slave director Steve McQueen.

WHO: Steve McQueen, on behalf of Mr. Burberry, over a soundtrack of British singer Benjamin Clementine.

WHY WE CARE: McQueen is one of the most important directors working right now. His emergence with films like Hunger, Shame, and 12 Years a Slave–which won the Academy Award for Best Picture, though not a Best Director Oscar–cemented him as a crucial figure in Hollywood. But he’s been pretty quiet since. There’s been talk about his next film (an adaptation of the ’80s British television series Widows, or maybe a biopic of Paul Robeson), outside of an unreleased short and a barely released Kanye West video, McQueen’s output has been pending. While we wait, getting to see him at work–with a sexy, intense, gorgeously shot three-minute spot–is going to have to do.