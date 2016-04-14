This Beautiful Mirror Is Really An Incredibly Accurate Scale

He’s running me through a product demo for his new body-scanning scale on Skype. And to leave nothing to the imagination, he pulls out his iPhone, and begins swiping over a liquid metal rendering of his own physique. Measurements of his biceps, waist-line, and calves float over a topographical rendering that captures the ridges and valleys of his six pack. When Farahbakhshian tells me he worked at Maxim, I have to work to picture him in the multi-billion-dollar chip manufacturing company–not the notorious, bro-centric magazine.

Farahbakhshian is the CEO and founder of Naked Labs, a venture-backed Silicon Valley fitness firm that’s about to put its first product on pre-sale. The Naked 3D Fitness Tracker is an attractive, $499 mirror and scale designed by San Francisco design studio Box Clever.

But when you step onto it, the scale doesn’t just weigh you. It spins you in 360 degrees to capture a 3-D scan of your body, which gives the system the ability to track not just your weight or shape, but fat and muscle mass over days, weeks, and months. It’s like one of those “before and after” advertisements, applied to your own body.

“To be frank, we were surprised when we launched this project,” Farahbakhshian says. “Most services were interested in what you’re doing to your body–Apple Watches and Fitbits are measuring activity–but not what’s happening to your body.”

Fat-measuring scales have existed for decades, of course. But those scales use bioelectrical impedance measurements, sending electricity through your body and attempting to extrapolate what’s bone, skin, or muscle–and it’s a wildly inaccurate process.

Naked Labs is using a 3-D camera like the Microsoft Kinect to not just give you TSA-style body scans tracking progress over time, but to mimic a more accurate process called hydrostatic weighing, which calculates weight by measuring the amount of water your body displaces in a pool. Naked Lab’s resulting margin of error is plus or minus 2.5%, and Farahbakhshian believes it could be even lower–if only they could eliminate hair from the equation, which artificially increases human volume to skew these measurements.