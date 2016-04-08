At This Art Exhibit, The Artists Are Also Astrophysicists

“Space time is accelerating between galaxies faster and faster,” says Brian Nord, an astrophysicist and research associate at Fermilab, the particle physics laboratory in Illinois. Nord and his colleagues aren’t just astrophysicists, though–as a new exhibit based on their scientific work proves, they’re also unlikely artists.

Nord is explaining the concept of dark energy, an unknown energy form that has the opposite gravitational pull to ordinary matter. It’s hypothesized to be the reason why the expansion of the universe is speeding up–a discovery made by two teams of astronomers in 1998–though scientists still haven’t been able to prove it.

That’s the goal of the Dark Energy Survey: an organization made up of 120 scientists from 23 institutions around the world (including Fermilab) that hopes to uncover the nature of dark energy by measuring the entire 14-billion-year history of cosmic expansion.

To do this, the group must survey the Southern Hemisphere, which spans about 5,000 square degrees of sky–for reference, the moon takes up about 3/4 of one square degree–using an extremely sensitive digital camera mounted to a telescope called Blanco, located high the Andes Mountains. Over the course of five years, the camera will take between 100 and 200 photos a night to capture around a billion galaxies and exploding stars, all filed away for DES’s scientific research.

Now, a very, very small percentage of those images are on view at Fermilab’s internal art gallery. Culled from the massive archive of images taken over the two years the survey has existed thus far, the images show unprecedentedly large and clear views of spinning galaxies and passing comets. Although they were taken for highly specific scientific observation, they’re also completely stunning–which is why they’re now being hung on gallery walls to be appreciated as art.

For Nord, this intersection of art and science is a natural one. “There has been an interplay [between art and science] throughout human history,” he says. “There’s this cycle of: art inspires the sciences that informs our understanding of universe that again influences art.” Plus, he reasons, “art changes how we see the world in a similar way that science does.”

Since it opened inside the lab in 2012, the Fermilab Art Gallery has been showing all genres of art, but in recent years the curators have sought to bring in shows that bridge the gap between art and science. With so many fantastic images from the Blanco telescope right at their fingertips, they figured, why not show them to the public?