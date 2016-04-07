“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” Trailer Promises Action-Packed Space Caper

WHO: We’re in good hands with this movie. Godzilla director Gareth Edwards is at the helm, with a screenplay by Chris Weitz, John Knoll, and Gary Whitta. (We’re all agreeing to forget that Chris Weitz wrote The Nutty Professor 2: The Klumps.) Also, this cast is like The Avengers of diverse character actors, to mix cinematic metaphors, with Forest Whitaker, Alan Tudyk, Diego Luna, and Ben Mendelsohn involved, not to mention the star, Felicity Jones.

WHY WE CARE: Duh, it’s Star Wars. As Faith No More once said, we care a lot about all things Star Wars. This is an especially important Star Wars thing, though. It’s the first side story of the franchise’s Disney era. Since there will be many more of these, including an announced Young Han Solo origin story and a Boba Fett spinoff, the quality of the execution here will be an intergalactic weathervane of things to come. Aside from the sheer spectacle of ass-kicking and AT-ATs, it’s thrilling to know that what we’re going to be getting here is kind of a rough-and-tumble space heist—with a probable cameo from Darth Vader. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story blasts into theaters December 16.