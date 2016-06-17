In The Graveyard Of American Malls, Bandier Is Reimagining The Brick-And-Mortar Store

America’s malls have been dying for years. Of the nearly 1,200 enclosed malls in the U.S., one-third are doing so poorly that they aren’t generating enough money to pay for the maintenance of the structures themselves. Part of this decline can be traced to the Internet. Now that consumers can easily buy products online, brick-and-mortar retail stores can’t afford to simply serve as showcase rooms, only to see visitors buy the very products they offer from Amazon at lower prices. They need to offer exceptional in-person experiences to keep customers coming, buying in, and returning to their stores.

In the midst of this graveyard of malls, new retail concepts are emerging. In New York, for instance, there’s been a rise in multi-use stores. At Molasses Books, you can leaf through coffee-table books while drinking a beer. At Community 54, you can play vintage video games while buying mens’ streetwear. At Blind Barber, you can get a cocktail before you get a shave.

Bandier, the two-year-old upscale activewear boutique, has recently put its own spin on the hybrid store. At the start of this year, it opened a three-story, 10,000-square-foot store on Fifth Avenue. However, only the ground floor contains racks of apparel and sneakers for sale. The entire mezzanine is a lounge space for customers to hang out, listen to music, and attend events or concerts. Go up another flight of artfully graffiti-tagged stairs, and you’ll arrive at Studio B, where well-known fitness instructors from the city, such as Nicole Winhoffer and Akin Akman, offer yoga, barre, boot camp, and dance classes for a fee.

In the middle of New York Fashion Week, on some of the most frigid days New Yorkers had experienced all year, hordes of well-dressed people were looking for some respite from the cold in between shows. And while many flocked to trendy coffee shops and hotel lobbies, a few hundred congregated in the Flatiron district at Bandier’s newest retail location, which specializes in designer yoga pants. The second floor of the building had been decked out with mats and pillows for people to meditate. Throughout the week, different DJs and yoga instructors were brought in to the space. Customers mingled over drinks from the Butcher’s Daughter cafe, which had set up a temporary juice bar.

“Our goal is not to make the studio a primary revenue stream,” says Ashleigh Hults, Bandier’s director of marketing and communications. “We’re really interested in creating a reason for customers to come to the store several times a week. We’re seeing people spend their entire Saturday at the store.”

Bandier is part of a larger trend of activewear stores offering classes to encourage customers to come in regularly. Lululemon and Yogasmoga, for instance, have been inviting people to come in for free yoga classes or group runs for years. But Bandier is keen to take things a step further by creating even more opportunities to foster a community around its brand. Some of us, after all, want the virtuous feeling of working out at the gym while we’re actually shopping for shoes.

While many brands have found a way to create a sense of community on Instagram or Facebook, Bandier seeks to translate this experience into a living, breathing community in New York. “Given that you can do so much from your computer or smartphone, one of the great questions of our time is, What are the experiences you actually need to leave your home for and go see for yourself?” Neil Boyarsky, Bandier’s CEO, says.