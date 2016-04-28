Mass Government Surveillance Is Chilling To Online Dissent

We act differently when we know we’re being watched, and that includes adapting our online behavior because we know that the government is tracking our every move. If you’ve ever changed what you were about to write in a forum post, or censored a tweet because you thought it might get picked up by the NSA, you already know that this is true.

Self-censorship is particularly dangerous, because it can silence minority opinions, says a new research paper by Wayne State University journalism professor Elizabeth Stoycheff. It can lead, she says, to a “spiral of silence,” wherein “individuals, motivated by fear of isolation, continuously monitor their environments to assess whether their beliefs align with or contradict majority opinion.”

The Internet allows more views and beliefs to be heard than ever before on Facebook and other social sites. Often, these large, diverse online networks offer a more accurate picture of majority opinion than our close-knit but less diverse real-life relationships, which seems to be a good thing. The problem is that this majority “opinion climate” can dominate, suppressing minority views.

Ilya Andriyanov via Shutterstock

Stoycheff’s study shows that surveillance further strengthens this majority opinion, which creates a “chilling effect on democratic discourse by stifling the expression of minority political view.”

Security writer Bruce Schneier agrees. This is from his book, Data and Goliath:

Across the U.S., states are on the verge of reversing decades-old laws about homosexual relationships and marijuana use. If the old laws could have been perfectly enforced through surveillance, society would never have reached the point where the majority of citizens thought those things were okay. There has to be a period where they are still illegal yet increasingly tolerated, so that people can look around and say, “You know, that wasn’t so bad.” Yes, the process takes decades, but it’s a process that can’t happen without lawbreaking.

To study the effect, Stoycheff designed a test. First, respondents filled out an online questionnaire about U.S. air strikes in Syria and Iraq. The survey also determined their opinion of government surveillance, their political attitudes, and other personality traits and habits. Then the participants were shown a fake Facebook post on air strikes against ISIS, and asked if they would publicly express their opinions on it.

The trick came in the form of a message shown to some of the participants before the reading the fake Facebook post. Here’s the message: