Why I’ll Never Put My Company’s Clients First

This is such a common refrain in certain industries that companies are striving to outdo each other to prove it–demonstrating the lengths they’ll go to in order to win their clients and customers over. Not me, though. I will never put our company’s clients first, and neither should you.

I was recently out for lunch with a communications professional who’s quite early in her career. After recently landing a great job, we were talking through her recent experience with interviews. After getting a number of offers, she decided on one and mentioned she had no desire to work for an agency.

Let me preface this by saying that she’s a capable, talented, ambitious woman who is no doubt going serious places in her career. As she explained to me, it’s important to her that she has time for the things that “really matter” (family, friends, and personal passions) and that, in her view, working at an agency would set her up for lots of work for little pay, kowtowing to clients who contradict her values, and pouring her heart and soul into work that would largely go unappreciated.

To be sure, this is just one person’s opinion, and someone without extensive experience. Plus, work-life issues are pervasive across many roles, companies, and industries. And difficult, sometimes futile, thankless work is hard to avoid over the course of a career, to put it mildly. But my younger colleague still made a powerful point–perhaps more so than she realized. It made a huge impression on me, anyway, because for the most part, I could empathize.

Many of the people in communications roles that I’ve known only last up to a certain point before they get burned out on what seems like an endless uphill climb of convincing, cajoling, and defending themselves. As I reflected on what I want for my own company and the team I build, it was crystal clear to me that I couldn’t put clients first at all costs. Here’s why.

The best people don’t want to be slaves to their job, canceling their dinner plans with a best friend because there’s a “design emergency.” Creative, high-caliber people want to contribute to causes where they can make a difference, build their skills, and get recognition for it. By allowing clients to drive a project and lay down their own expectations and demands on your team, you’re telling your team they don’t matter–at least not as much by comparison. That’s not a message I want to send if I’m hoping to attract the best.