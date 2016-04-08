5 Interview Questions Every Startup Needs To Ask Job Candidates

I’ve been both an interviewer and an interviewee in the startup world. In my early days, I had to quickly learn how to handle multiple roles that changed pretty much daily. And while the job came with flexible hours, it took me a while to get used to late nights, missed meals, and weekend work.

That experience, among others, impacts the way I interview job candidates. The standard interview questions don’t always cut it when it comes to identifying the personalities that will thrive in a startup environment–or weeding out those that might not.

Here are some of the questions I pose to candidates and why I ask them.

When I first started, I honestly didn’t know much about the industry my company was in. Fortunately for me, the founder wasn’t concerned that I didn’t have that knowledge. It took me some time to get up to speed, but looking back, I realized how much better it would have been for me (and for the company) had I come in with a stronger base of understanding.

While that’s not to say a candidate has to be the expert on what we do, it’s true that hiring somebody who’s observant enough to spot broad trends, keen enough to learn more about how we might impact our sector, and forthright enough to continue looking at future changes could set our startup apart. That’s why I ask this question–to find out how well a job candidate already knows how they can help us grow–starting on day one.

Some people are like Swiss army knives–always handy to have around in any situation, and adept at figuring out any problem. They’re the full-stack developers, practical for any occasion, who can see you through to a final product. They are productive, work well with others, and are ready to add to their broad base of knowledge whenever it’s necessary.

Then there are those who stay in their corner with their master’s degree and seven years of experience in machine learning. I see both types of candidates as having potential for a startup, but the company’s current stage of development is usually what determines which personality type I hire.