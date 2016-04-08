What Do We Mean When We Say “Clean Energy”?

We now know how extensively and dangerously oil industry giants, such as ExxonMobil , sowed doubt in the American mind regarding the existence of global warming, its human-caused connection, and the negative environmental impacts resulting from extracting and burning dirty fossil fuels.

Doubt, it turns out, is a powerful weapon, which is why other big energy industries and interests are now getting on board the disbelieving bandwagon.

There’s new doubt-sowing being done and it’s equally dangerous. It has to do with what constitutes “clean energy.” There’s fertile ground for it: Americans poll well when it comes to the concept of clean energy. And understandably so, it’s hard to disagree with clean energy.

Nobody wants dirty fossil fuels, and given that coal plants are closing all across this country, the energy industry is scrambling to present its next in line: natural gas and nuclear power. They’re claiming that it’s clean. And while we desperately need to get off dirty coal and oil, this bait and switch is dangerous.

We are here to say, categorically, that it isn’t clean and any attempt to move America off of coal and oil and onto a heavy reliance on gas and nukes would be disastrous. Emissions would still be with us. Waste would still be with us. Insecurity would still be with us.

This isn’t the direction we should go. We would be punting the climate can further down the road and postponing the necessary transition to a zero-carbon economy that is safe and secure for all Americans.

On natural gas, if one does an accurate accounting of its cradle-to-grave emissions, it’s impossible to say that it’s clean. It’s a massive methane emitter, air polluter, water poisoner, and it is prone to leaks and explosions. Shale gas is wrought with waste. Creating more global warming–per unit energy generated–than coal when accounting for its methane leaks, shale’s carbon footprint is reaching levels 34% higher than the entire gas industry’s 2014 footprint. No surprise: methane is 86 times more potent than CO2–per unit mass–as a global warming agent over a 20 year period. And its impact on our water, air and land is alarming. Our drinking water is now “dangerous” in many American states, requiring urgent “hazard mitigation.” Our air is toxic: carcinogenic benzene, ethylbenzene, toluene, and n-hexane all stem from fracking with long-term exposure leading to birth defects, neurological problems, blood disorders, and cancer. And the 2.3 million gas wells and associated well pads, roads, and storage facilities that pockmark the Great Plains of North America take up a land area the size of Maine. No one can in good conscience call any of this clean. It’s a fossil fuel that we must keep in the ground if we’re to keep warming to within 2 degrees Celsius, something we pledged to do at the Paris climate talks in December.