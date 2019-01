The Introvert’s Guide To Painless Personal Branding

Hi, my name is Claire, and I’m an introvert . Despite being passionate about marketing and loving the challenge of telling other people’s stories, I struggle with the fundamentals of marketing myself.

Here are two related facts:

Introverts don’t like being the center of attention, promoting themselves or standing out in a crowd. The career research is in: Personal branding is valuable. If you’re interested in becoming a leader in your field or landing your dream job, you need to set up and maintain a digital presence that tells people who you are and why you’re special.

For an introvert, these two truths can cause a lot of anxiety. How can I have a brand if I hate drawing attention to myself?

True, it’s rarely simple enough to declare that extroverts are self-promoting machines and introverts are digital wallflowers. But veering away from the spotlight can pose some challenges when you want to be seen as a thought leader or find work.

When I first started freelancing, the thought of asking total strangers to read my work or tagging a brand in a tweet for exposure felt very “not me.” As a result, early interviews for gigs became exercises in frustration. Most of the time, I was undone by a quick Google search that turned up my bare-bones LinkedIn profile and a Twitter account with years-old tweets about what I ate for breakfast. I had no way of conveying to anyone what great content and marketing work I could do for them.

And that was a hard lesson for me to learn: I couldn’t opt out of marketing myself, just because it wasn’t something I enjoyed or had a tendency toward. You have a personal brand whether you realize it or not and whether you work on it or not (not having an online presence is a form of personal branding too—and not in a good way).

The snapshot of you that people glean from your online presence is your brand. People will make assumptions based on your Internet search results and any snippets of your social accounts they can see.