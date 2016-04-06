Domino’s New App Lets You Get Pizza By Giving Zero Clicks

WHO: Domino’s, Crispin Porter+Bogusky

WHY WE CARE: Domino’s has now taken yet another obligation off your plate in the quest for quicker, easier ways to shove pizza in your mouth. The brand has long been experimenting with technology to improve its services–including emoji ordering and drone delivery–now we get Zero-Click Ordering. Once you open the app, your saved Easy Order is automatically re-ordered in the next 10 seconds. Sure, technically you have to click once to open the app, but that’s a bit like saying you have to use your hands to turn on your phone before you can use the hands-free Siri, right? Either way, you just got 10 seconds of your life back. Pizza ftw.