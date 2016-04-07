How To Get (And Keep) Others Committed To Change

When Graham Weston came up with the idea to move Rackspace’s headquarters to the once-thriving but empty Windsor Park Mall in a struggling area of San Antonio, he was thrilled at the possibility of breathing life back into his hometown and attracting new talent. But to Weston’s surprise, his company’s employees didn’t jump at the idea–they rejected it immediately. An opportunity that Weston (who’s worked with us here at Duarte, Inc.) had hoped his team would seriously weigh turned out to require many tense conversations just to get them to consider it.

To accomplish any big goal, leaders can’t just dictate a new strategy. They need to get a lot of people to say “yes” to it. And many leaders make the common mistake of assuming commitment will be easy to get—and keep. Here’s why it seldom works out that way, and what to do about it.

Some people may be skeptical of your vision. Others may actively disagree with it. They may feel anxious about the risks involved or pain they foresee following from it. Most disheartening of all, some of your team members may commit, then fall back into resistance once the path gets too long or hard for them to endure.

You can gain buy-in more easily and quickly by communicating in the right way. Leaders in these circumstances need to motivate others—to pull them toward their own perspectives at the same time that they warn about the costs of resisting. It’s a tricky balancing act that requires getting both right: Motivation is about emphasizing what people will gain by following your lead, while warning is about noting the risks of taking a different route.

Some situations may take more warning than motivating, or vice versa. Whatever the case, you first have to identify what kind of commitment you need from your supporters, then try to understand how they might see the risks and rewards of signing on—especially if you don’t see things the same way. It comes down to empathy. When it’s time to ask for people’s commitment, show them you understand how your idea may impact them, then explain how the rewards will be worth the risks, and what you’re doing to head off any potential mishaps.

For instance, the first time you ask someone to commit to something new–whether that’s a business opportunity, a new process, or even a new workspace–you have to get them to agree to change their mind-sets and behaviors. If they’re with you, you’ll hear things like, “Let’s do this,” or at least, “It’s not a sure thing, but I’ll give it a shot.” If they aren’t with you, you’re more likely to hear, “Nah, I’ll wait and see how things go.”

Needless to say, sometimes employees don’t have the luxury to refuse a directive, which can lead to half-hearted or feigned commitment–which is just as bad as no commitment. That’s why both ends of the spectrum need your attention. If they’re genuinely committed, you want to reinforce the decision to commit by motivating them. Give them a reason to stay engaged and uplifted while allaying any lingering worries–no vague or generic promises!