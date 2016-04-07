Giphy’s New Tool Lets You GIF Anything On Your Desktop

When Giphy launched three years ago, it was a simple search engine that allowed you to locate GIFs of pop culture moments–Jennifer Lawrence tripping on the red carpet, Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance, Drake’s epic dance moves–so that you could easily plop them into Facebook, Twitter, or text messages.

Since that time, GIFs have increasingly become part of social media vernacular. “We’ve seen the medium grow exponentially,” Simon Gibson, the director of marketing and acquisition at Giphy, tells Fast Company. “It’s fundamentally changing the way that we talk to each other.”

Instead of expressing an emotion like, for instance, “I feel like a idiot!”, it’s more nuanced if you use a GIF that captures the sentiment.

But Giphy, which in February announced that it had grown 500% from the year before and landed $55 million in Series C funding at a $300 million valuation, has much bigger goals. “We want to own every part of the GIF ecosystem from start to finish,” Gibson says.

The company is currently creating GIFs in conjunction with movie and TV studios, celebrities, companies, and even political campaigns so that these content producers are able to have more control over what goes out into the world. It also partners with events like the Academy Awards and the MTV Music Awards to live-GIF the show. When Leonardo DiCaprio won his first Oscar earlier this year, for instance, Giphy captured his facial expression in a GIF and it went viral almost immediately.

via GIPHY