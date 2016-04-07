Here’s What Recruiters Are Asking Your References

You’ve aced your interviews and the job is almost yours, but the fate of your employment could rest in the hands of someone else: your reference. Just when you thought the hiring process couldn’t get more nerve-wracking, it does. You’re left wondering: “What will my reference say about me? What will the recruiter ask about? Did I say something wrong?”

You’re not crazy—yes, recruiters and references are talking about you behind your back. But it’s all part of the hiring process. A recent study by online reference checking provider SkillSurvey found that reference checking is the second most-used candidate screening or assessment method, with 86% of reference checks being conducted before a company extends an offer.

With all that talking happening behind your back, surely you’ve been curious about what recruiters really do during a reference check—and we’ve got the answers.

Reference checks give recruiters the chance to speak with your former manager or coworkers in order to learn more about your work history, performance, and professionalism. So how do they go about this? Jenny Foss, a career strategist and recruiter based in Portland, Oregon, explains, when conducting a reference check, her agency uses a checklist that asks the reference to rank each specific skill and strength they call out, with an explanation for their rating.

“This way, the person can’t just say, “Yes, she’s great. She will do great,’” says Foss.

When a recruiter calls a reference, they aren’t just looking to hear good things about you. Rather, they’re digging deep into their research to determine if the way you’ve represented yourself aligns with your previous employer’s assessment of your performance.

According to Carlie Smith, senior talent manager at OpenView Venture Partners, a venture capitalist firm in Boston, conducting a reference call provides an opportunity for recruiters to ask questions about a red flag or concern that has arisen during the hiring process.