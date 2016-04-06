Nike Unofficially Gears Up For Euro 2016 With French Soccer Star Blaise Matuidi

WHO: Nike, Wieden + Kennedy Amsterdam

WHY WE CARE: Strap in for a couple of months of ads celebrating European soccer as the continent prepares for Euro 2016. The quadrennial knockout competition between 24 of Europe’s national teams takes place in France from June 10 to July 10.

Nike may not be an official sponsor of the tourney, but it’s out the advertising starting blocks relatively early here with this simple but effective narrative. Based on the story of French footballer Blaise Matuidi’s career beginnings, we see a young Matuidi being amazed by former Paris Saint-Germain and Nigerian player Jay-Jay Okocha. It’s not quite ground-breaking, but it’s a fun, updated adaptation of the brand’s classic 2008 soccer spot “The Next Level” (directed by Guy Ritchie), and that’s good enough for us.