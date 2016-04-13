Sad But True: If You’re Good At Your Job, Employers Don’t Care If You’re Ethical

If you are a morally abhorrent person, your employers and maybe even co-workers will give you a pass–as long as your work is good. That’s the finding of a new study , which also seems to totally explain Patrick American Psycho Bateman.

The study, out of Baylor University, set out to discover why people are ostracized or excluded while at work. The researchers surveyed a total of 1,040 people, including more than 300 pairs of supervisors and their employees.

Their results? Competence in your job is more important than your behavior. In fact, you can get away with the kind of ethically dodgy behavior that would normally make people wonder why you still have a job, as long as your bosses are happy with your performance.

levers2007/Getty Images

“The employees’ unethical behaviors can be harmful, but their high job performance is also quite important to the organization’s success,” says the report. “In this vein, high job performance may offset unethical behavior enough to where the employee is less likely to be ostracized.” This phenomena occurs even in ethically conscious organizations, says the study’s lead author Matthew Quade.

What if you’re unethical, and also a poor performer? Then you’re in for a bad time. These people “not only violate moral norms, but they fail to fulfill role expectations, which would make them particularly difficult to work with,” says the report.

While ignoring bad behavior in high-performing employees might seem merely objectionable, it’s actually bad for the organization. Like other short-sighted company policies such as encouraging long work hours, it can backfire.

The fixes are straightforward, even if implementing them may be difficult.

“Unethical, yet high-performing employees, their work groups, and their organizations may exist on a false foundation that has the potential to crumble and cost employees their jobs and their organizations significant amounts of money,” the researchers said.