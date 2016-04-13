If Colleges Won’t Use Their Endowments To Pay For Education, It’s Time To Tax Them

The long-running joke about Harvard–and other universities with hefty endowments–is that they have become hedge funds with universities attached. As of last June, the value of Harvard’s endowment was $37.6 billion . Yale had $25.6 billion; Princeton had $22.7 billion. In total, more than $500 billion sits in college endowments. Yale spends more on fund managers than on students .

Unlike hedge funds, however, most universities are nonprofits, and they don’t have to pay taxes as their investments grow. And while the richest schools get richer–Harvard’s endowment grew more than a billion dollars last year–tuition and student fees keep going up. Because they’re not using this extra money to complete their mission of educating students, some politicians are considering forcing schools to start paying out more of their piles of cash in taxes instead.

“Being 1 of 12 kids who was raised by a single mom and having more than $110,000 in student loan debt when I graduated from law school, I understand just how heavy the burden of student loan debt can be for students and their families,” says Tom Reed, a congressman from New York who is floating the idea of a new bill to tax endowments. “It is a disservice to the next generation of Americans to continue to allow them to struggle, when we could so easily address the problem of out-of-control costs by making simple changes to our tax code.”

Reed’s draft bill would make schools with endowments more than $1 billion spend 25% of their endowment income on financial aid, or they would be taxed. Because donations are often earmarked for specific purposes, making it hard for schools to redirect funds elsewhere, the bill would also make future donors allot 25% of their gifts to financial aid, or they wouldn’t get a tax deduction themselves.

A group of tax writers in Congress asked the 52 richest colleges to send details about their endowments by April 1, and they’re now poring through the letters that they received. Depending on their analysis, Reed’s bill or other legislation may move forward.

The letters, such as this one from Harvard, argue that schools are already spending as much they can. Some schools, including all of the Ivies, provide free tuition to anyone whose family makes less than $75,000, and many (like Stanford, for example) provide a free ride to those who “only” make $125,000. Around a third of Harvard’s total annual budget is paid from its endowment. But many schools still have millions, and in some years billions, of extra dollars in endowment income that isn’t spent.

“Schools have amassed tons of wealth in ways that are really disproportionate to needs, and frankly disproportionate to the imperatives of ‘intergenerational equity,’ which is often the excuse that schools use for not spending their endowment,” says Joshua Humphreys, resident and senior fellow at Croatan Institute, who has studied the benefits that colleges and universities receive from their tax-exempt status.