We Need To Redesign Work To Fight Bias, Because People Won’t Get Any Less Sexist

Leaning in doesn’t always work. If you ask for a raise and you’re female, studies suggest that your manager might be less likely to want to work with you afterward; you’ve violated gender norms. If you get offered a new job and try to negotiate better compensation, it might backfire (in extreme cases, it might even cost you your job offer ).

Maybe it’s not surprising that it’s hard for women to fix gender bias at work on their own. HR departments don’t do much better: There’s basically no proof that the $8 billion that corporations spend on diversity training workshops have any effect. In some cases, they even make things worse by reinforcing stereotypes. Companies spend millions more on leadership training that also doesn’t seem to help women.

Instead of trying to change how biased minds work, a new book argues that companies should redesign systems at the workplace–effectively making it harder for flawed humans to screw up. In What Works: Gender Equality By Design, Harvard economist Iris Bohnet lists a few dozen evidence-based design interventions that could help make workplaces more equal.

People are inherently biased; it’s how we process information. (Take the Implicit Association Test if you want to better understand how biased you actually are). And, as Bohnet explains, it’s nearly impossible to eliminate our biases–gender or otherwise–even if they’re directly pointed out to us.

“Our minds tend to be relatively stubborn,” Bohnet says. “Behavioral design can make it easier for the minds that we’ve got to make the right decision.”

When hiring managers interview candidates, Bohnet suggests that they try comparing people to each other rather than thinking about each one individually. It’s a hack that can help managers circumvent bias. In one experiment, researchers asked people to “hire” someone for a math task. People were twice as likely to choose men when they looked at candidates as individuals. But when they compared two candidates to each other, people started choosing the candidate with the best math scores. Suddenly women were being chosen as often–and, critically, the person doing the hiring ended up with the most qualified person.

“This is not just the right thing to do in terms of equality and fairness, but also the smart thing to do,” says Bohnet. “Because most companies in fact would say that they want to hire the best people to do the job, and not people who look the best.”