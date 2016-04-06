It’s Time To Stop Pretending Patients Don’t Care About Their Medical Records

Last week, I asked the Internet whether it was important for them to view their electronic medical records. Almost 1,000 people voted, with a resounding 77% responding that they wanted access to their record “like yesterday.”

It might seem obvious that patients voted to view documents that contain information about medical histories, immunization reports, doctors’ annotations, diagnoses, and prescriptions. In some cases, accessing records has resulted in patients stepping in to to correct important medical errors or oversight, or avoiding duplicate testing.

But the results were a surprise to me. For years, I’ve heard from prominent groups in health care that most patients are fairly indifferent to their medical records. That view has even informed important policy decisions: As an example, in part due to pressure from physician groups, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) implemented a rule change that made providers responsible for just one patient viewing, transmitting, and downloading their digital medical record in 2015 and 2016, down from than the previous 5%. That’s not one per person–that’s one total.

“The biggest issue in the pushback on CMS from groups like the American Medical Association and American Hospital Association was that providers shouldn’t be accountable to patient behavior, and that patients were often indifferent,” says Arien Malec, a vice president at RelayHealth and former employee at ONC, the government agency responsible for coordinating the implementation of health IT. The AMA admits here that it urged CMS to make this “immediate improvement”; AHA has also pushed for a rollback of this rule on the grounds that physicians’ performance shouldn’t be “contingent on the actions of others.”

Farzad Mostashari, the former chief of ONC, believes that it’s important to hold doctors accountable. It’s not a lack of interest, he says, but a lack of awareness and a poor user experience. “That rule change presumed that patients were indifferent to their medical records, but we’ve seen plenty of examples of hospitals achieving 30% to 40% rates of access (to medical records) simply because they told their patients about it.”

Malec provided another example of how this view of patient indifference informed policy: For years, doctors and policymakers have debated whether patients want–and are equipped to handle–access to their lab results. Until recently, some states explicitly forbade it. Meanwhile, studies have shown that most patients would rather have direct access to their results, even with all the jargon, rather than wait for a doctor’s interpretation.

Numerous studies and polls, my informal one included, have shown that patients do want access to their medical records. But if and when we start assuming that patients aren’t indifferent, it is still up for debate on whether it’s in the best interests of patients (and doctors) to access their records.