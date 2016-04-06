Why Employees Don’t Trust Their Leadership

One in three people don’t trust their employer. That’s according to the new Edelman “Trust Barometer” , a survey of 33,000 people in 28 countries about trust in the workplace.

Among the other notable findings, trust decreases down an organization’s hierarchy: 64% of executives, 51% of managers, and 48% of rank and file staff say they trust their organizations, and employees say they trust peers more than CEOs when it comes to company information.

Right now, many workers have their choice of jobs that boast high earnings and a range of career opportunities. To stay competitive in the war for talent, most employers are offering a full complement of benefits and perks as well as beefing up their efforts to engage workers through inclusion initiatives. Indeed, many employees among the Top 100 Great Places To Work reported being satisfied with their jobs, but also having a high level of trust for their companies.

That’s obviously not the case everywhere, according to the Edelman Trust Barometer. The survey revealed gaps between factors that employees rate as important for building trust and how their leaders rated based on those attributes.

For example, while 50% of respondents said it was important that their CEO exhibits highly ethical behaviors, only 24% believed the CEO was actually exhibiting such behavior. This is a major gap, but not a surprising one, given that many people view “business ethics” as an oxymoron.

However, we’ve reported on how a lack of ethics could have far-reaching effects. One company’s demanding executives who fostered a competitive culture that encouraged winning at any cost may have set the stage for employees to cheat. On the flip side, several studies have found that corporate reputation is synonymous with investor confidence and higher earnings.

Similar gaps existed between the importance of taking responsible action to address an issue or crisis, transparency, and listening to customer feedback. The widest gulf–27 percentage points–was between the importance of treating employees well and the practice of it.